Ramaswamy Has Bowed Out of the Race. The Question is, Was He Ever Really in It?

This is where incredulity doesn’t add to incredibility. Ramaswamy, at only 38, in some ways, is like the Republican version of Pete Buttigieg. The current Secretary of Transportation was also a 38-year-old candidate during the 2020 Democratic Primary and was younger than Biden’s son. Four years ago, Ramaswamy at 34 was not even eligible to be President, and yet, by running for the grandest job in the land, it’s a virtue signal of being the most qualified for the job.

In some ways, Ramaswamy, with his shirtless tennis videos, was perhaps like the Republican version of Beto O'Rourke, the former Texas Congressman, who tried to unsuccessfully seat first Ted Cruz at the Senate level, and then Greg Abbott at the Gubernatorial level, and also ran in the 2020 Democratic Primary.

In other ways, however, Vivek Ramaswamy is actually more of a Republican Andrew Yang, the Taiwanese-American businessman candidate who went from obscurity to national fame in the same 2020 Democratic Primaries. Yang, like Ramaswamy, was a dark horse, someone who would put the cat among the pigeons. Both Ivy League graduates, with a penchant for mathematics, would know from both probability and the polls, that they had a kitten’s chance in an inferno of winning or coming close to winning the race.

But in the 24-hour news cycle, TikTok trails, and social media snippets, running for POTUS with an independent war chest is publicity money well spent for the next gig. Andrew Yang, after suspending his campaign, later got his limelight as a political commentator on CNN.