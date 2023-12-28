Ramaswamy a Millionaire Running For US Prez; Is he Running Towards a Career Low?

“I am launching not only a political campaign but a cultural movement to create a new American Dream.” This was Vivek Ramaswamy’s rallying cry as he launched his bid for the Republican party’s presidential nomination.

Ahead of the first US Republican primary in Iowa on January 15, Ramaswamy continues to pitch himself as a young radical who will abolish the FBI, the Department of Education, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Food and Nutrition Service.

During a speech at the right-wing think-tank the America First Policy Institute in Washington DC, he also announced proposals to reduce the federal workforce by up to 75%.