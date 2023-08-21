Vasundhara Raje’s Exclusion: New Options in Sight in BJP’s Rajasthan Leadership?

Ever since she led the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to a historic triumph in 2003, Vasundhara Raje has played a pivotal role in Rajasthan politics. But four months ahead of the next Assembly Elections, the conspicuous absence of the state’s first woman chief minister from two crucial BJP poll panels has set off a big buzz.

Seen as a setback by many, the omission led to Raje trending on social media within minutes. Raje’s political future is now being discussed over time in the power corridors of both Delhi and Jaipur.