Amid BJP’s ‘PM vs CM’ War in Rajasthan, the Staggering Rise of Vasundhara Raje

Stung by the five Congress guarantees in Karnataka that are seen as a core factor behind the BJP’s defeat, Modi asserted, "The Congress has a new formula of guarantees which, if implemented, will leave the country bankrupt.” The Rajasthan government has recently enacted a 'Right to Health' but Modi caustically commented that fifty years ago, "The Congress had given the nation a guarantee to end poverty which is the biggest betrayal of the poor. To hide its failures, the Congress now has a new formula of false guarantees.”

Besides slamming the Congress, PM Modi stressed that the nine years of his administration at the Centre were dedicated to good governance and the welfare of the poor. Despite natural anti-incumbency and the Congress infighting, the BJP realises that the task in Rajasthan is onerous especially as the Congress is building a huge narrative around the Chief Minister's (CM) welfare schemes, ranging from the Health sector initiatives to reviving the Old Pension Scheme. Listing his central government’s achievements in detail, Modi argued that Rajasthan needs to bring back the BJP to reap the benefits of a 'Double Engine Sarkar’.

In his multi-pronged attack on the Congress over corruption, misgovernance, appeasement politics, and infighting, Modi virtually set out a blueprint for the BJP campaign in Rajasthan. He especially targeted the battle between CM Gehlot and his former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot, claiming their feud had damaged Rajasthan. Taking a dig at the Congress rift, Modi asserted that though the people in the state gave the Congress a mandate five years ago, in return, “Rajasthan got instability and anarchy with MLAs, CM, and ministers busy fighting among themselves.”