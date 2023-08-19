Modi’s ‘Vishwakarma Mission’ vs Gehlot’s OBC Quota: Battle for the OBC Vote

The battle for the vote of Other Backward Class (OBC) has heated up ahead of the state elections due at the year end and general elections due next year. While the Central government has announced a Rs 13,000 crore PM Vishwakarma Yojana, Ashok Gehlot in Rajasthan has announced a 6% additional reservation for the most backward castes among the OBCs.

The outlay under the Vishwakarma scheme will benefit about 30 lakh families by 2028 of artisans and craftsmen, primarily belonging to the OBCs. They will be provided credit support of up to Rs 1 lakh (first tranche) and Rs 2 lakh (second tranche) with a concessional interest rate of 5%.