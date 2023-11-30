'Nijjar Was a Target': Does US Disclosure on 'Indian Officer' Vindicate Canada?

However, the indictment against Gupta, has several references to Nijjar's killing. The US justice department has accused Gupta of plotting to assassinate Pannun at the behest of an Indian government official codenamed "CC-1".

The indictment has been filed by Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York.

The indictment says that Gupta paid a person to help him find a killer-for-hire for assassinating Pannun. The said person was actually a confidential source for the US' Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) and the hitman he introduced to Gupta was an undercover DEA officer.

According to the indictment, Gupta told both these individuals about his role in Nijjar's killing.

Here's what the indictment says regarding Nijjar's killing.

(The indictment uses UC for the undercover DEA officer, CS for the confidential source, CC-1, the alleged Indian official who was giving orders to Gupta, and "Victim" for Pannun).