Uniform Civil Code Is the Polarising Cloud Hanging Over the Opposition Meet

As the date for the imporant Opposition meet scheduled for 23 June in Patna nears, a large cloud of uncertainty is hanging over the political parties – it goes by the name of Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

Last week, the Law Commission put out a statement inviting opinions from political and social organisations on the UCC, and it could potentially wreak havoc on all plans of a united Opposition.

While the Congress and some other parties like the Trinamool Congress (TMC) have been decidedly against the UCC, the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) has always been a vocal proponent of the demand to be met. Not just the Shiv Sena, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) too has been in favour of implementing the code. Moreover, even Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)) leader Nitish Kumar, who has called for the Opposition meet, has had an ambiguous stance on UCC in the past.