Tarnished Glory | Henry Kissinger's Troubling Role During the 1971 Indo-Pak War

As he is about to be laid to rest at the age of one hundred, there will be much stocktaking of his role in shaping American foreign policy both as a National Security Adviser and then as the Secretary of State. His many supporters in the United States, no doubt, will dwell on his attempts through “shuttle diplomacy” to secure peace in the Middle East in the wake of the 1973 Yom Kippur/Ramadan war.

They will also laud his role in bringing an end to the Vietnam War for which he was awarded the Nobel Prize for Peace along with his Vietnamese interlocutor, Le Duc Tho, who declined to accept it. Some Europeans will also, no doubt, emphasise his efforts to promote détente with the Soviet Union. Finally, most American analysts will dwell on his role in facilitating the breakthrough to Beijing which led to the US-China rapprochement.

His critics, however, will focus on his dubious role in the overthrow of the elected, left-wing government of President Salvador Allende in Chile in September 1973. They will also highlight his involvement in the illegal bombing of Cambodia.