SVB Crisis: Failing Banks, Living Your Life, and Finding Your Calling

First, SVB. For the millions of entrepreneurs in Silicon Valley, of whom I was one at the turn of the millennium, SVB represented the mothership of banking. It was THE bank to open an account with and deposit your angel and VC (venture capital) investments if you were an entrepreneur.

While this overspecialisation in tech startups and VCs may have been one of the reasons for its failure, it turns out that the real failure was of leadership.

Despite a nine-month period during which the Feds raised interest rates, SVB failed to diversify its investments away from “held-to-maturity” (HTM) government-backed mortgage bonds and US Treasurys, which have fixed returns, leading to $17 billion in losses by end-2022.

SVB was especially exposed to interest rate increases because 75 percent of its debt portfolio was in these HTM securities, compared to six percent on average for other banks.

When depositors got worried about these losses and tried to withdraw their money, SVB could not cover the $42 billion in withdrawal requests that took place in just one day.

It then tried to raise money through a capital offering, which spooked the market and led to a free fall in its market cap.

To prevent a collapse in the banking sector, SVB was taken over by regulators.

SVB’s failure is a failure of leadership to look beyond the short-term and recognize the red flags. HTM securities were being shown in their books at purchase value rather than their market value, even as they lost value due to rising interest rates in the second half of 2022.

A greater failure was that of accountability for losing value. Even as the bank was failing, SVB’s CEO was paid a cash bonus of $1.5 million for 2022, on top of other compensation of $8.4 million. As financial woes escalated, the CEO sold SVB stock worth $2.2 million in late February 2023, and bonuses continued to be paid to employees, including on the day the bank collapsed.

In reviewing these events, it seems that SVB leadership may have cared more about their own greed rather than the good of their customers and investors.