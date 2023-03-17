Silicon Valley Bank Crisis: How India Can Save Its Fledgling StartUp Ecosystem

With more than 5,000 funded start-ups having raised over USD 135 billion in capital investment, India boasts of the third largest start-up eco-system in the world, which has also spawned more than 100 unicorns.

While e-commerce and fintech have received more than half of the total investment, enterprise tech, Edutech, health-tech, and other sectors have seen many start-ups growing into big businesses. Some start-ups could list on Indian bourses as well in 2021-22 at eye-popping valuations.

Start-ups have always needed massive amounts of capital to burn (burning capital as distinguished from working capital in normal businesses) to acquire customers in domestic markets and markets abroad. US venture capital and private equity (VC & PE) firms provided the burning capital in big doses, along with Japanese and Chinese investors, to Indian e-commerce, fintech, and other domestic-market focussed start-ups.

Many US companies also provided the markets for software as a service (SAAS) and other Indian internet companies. Most estimates suggest that more than 50% of start-up capital in India has come from US firms and more than 50% of the market for many start-up firms is in the US.