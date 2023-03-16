Silicon Valley Bank Collapse: Amid Global Reset, Can Indian Markets Bounce Back?

SVB bank may be a relatively unknown bank in India, but it was the 16th largest bank in the USA with banking assets of about USD 212bn. As big as some of the top private banks in India! SVB was primarily funding the start-up community.

Many of the Venture Capitalists(VCs) endorsed the SVP bank to Start-Ups for their banking facilities. As a result, the bank saw huge deposit growth in the last three years as the VC funding was at its peak. Most of these deposits were accepted at near-zero interest rates in consideration of the borrowing limits! Till the time VCs were funding, the starts-ups deposits kept on increasing, SVP parked their surplus deposits in long-dated low-yielding bonds about USD 54bn!

Mistake number one, they were long-dated bonds! Mistake number two, the bank presumed the interest rates will remain low! So they never hedged their interest rate risks even when the FED made it clear that it will raise interest rates till they achieve a 2% inflation rate. Risk management was clearly a low priority for the bank.

The average yield on the bonds was 1.57% with a maturity of 10 years! As the yields on 10-year paper moved to more than 3.8%, the bond valuations dropped significantly.

The treasury and risk management teams at the start-ups look to be equally incompetent, placing all eggs in one basket. 89% of the bank deposits were uninsured! Another gaffe by the depositors!

As the bank was under stress to raise Capital because of increasing Deposits it announced its intention to raise Capital while simultaneously booking a loss of USD 1.7bn on the sale of its bond portfolio.