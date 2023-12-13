Can the SC Decide if Mahua’s Expulsion Is a Case of 'Unethical’ Overreach?

The flurry of removal of members from the Houses of Parliament in recent times, be it suspensions or expulsions brings to light a rather obtrusive trend: the alleged delinquents are all members of the Opposition.

From Congress’ Rahul Gandhi to Aam Admi Party's (AAP) Raghav Chadha to most recently, Trinamool Congress’ Mahua Moitra. This calls to question the legitimacy of the strictures imposed on the conduct of our Parliamentarians and whether the tides then turn in a particular direction or not.

Disqualification of parliamentarians is well codified in our Constitution, thus placing the gavel in the hands of the Parliament itself.

The Constitution espouses the Parliament being the judge and the jury in matters related to the conduct of its members and its proceedings for all intents and purposes but time and again, whenever matters related to the principles of natural justice come into play, judicial review has proven to be exigent.