Not a Lone Fight: Mahua’s Ousting Must Be a Moment of Reckoning for INDIA Bloc

The expulsion of Mahua Moitra, the Trinamool Congress MP in the 'cash-for-query' case on grounds of 'unethical conduct' and on the Ethics Committee's charge of breaching national security, brings to the fore several important factors, the most significant being the guarantee of a political recovery out of her temporary martyrdom.

Mahua has certainly emerged as the biggest beneficiary of this gripping, high-decibel drama, having secured the support of a wide spectrum of political outfits, opposed to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its supremo Narendra Modi.

She also succeeded in enlisting an outpouring of support from her own party chief Mamata Banerjee and the entire TMC leadership who, in all these months and weeks, had been reticent to come out openly in her support and had virtually made it a battle for Mahua to fight by herself.