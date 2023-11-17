Strict Action and Not Seasonal Scolding Must Be SC’s Take on Delhi’s AQI Menace

With stubble burning being the prime reason, vehicular pollution and incapacitated smog towers in the capital continue to exacerbate the situation. Irony lies in the fact that this is almost a four-decade-long matter and not only have the prayers not been addressed duly but also the situation has taken a much more grave turn.

The SC has mandated the concerned governments to provide details of the steps taken and their progress thus far in the upcoming hearing scheduled next Tuesday.

While the governments continue to grapple with technical, economic, and political challenges to resolving the issue of air pollution, citizens endure violations of their fundamental right to clean air on a daily basis. So governments can no longer get away with sporadic and inefficient measures while passing the baton of blame onto one another.

Come next week, all eyes will be on the apex court but let’s not anticipate any novel articulation since the law already recognises the folly and has time and again urged for the rightful steps but it is in the actioning of the steps that we fail and is now paying dearly.