Schools Shut, AQI Worsens to 'Severe' Category: 10 Key Points on Delhi Pollution

The Delhi government has launched the "Red Light On Gaadi Off" campaign and will reportedly hire 1,000 private CNG buses to bolster public transportation.

The Delhi Metro will run 20 extra trains as more people are encouraged to use public transport.

Section 144 has been invoked in Gurugram due to worsening air quality index.

Noida and Greater Noida too come under Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) III restrictions starting from 3 November.

As winter sets in, scientists warn the air quality in Delhi-NCR is only set to worsen in the next fortnight.

Doctors warn that children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing respiratory issues like asthma are likely to be hit harder by the poor air quality.