Clearing the Haze: International Solutions for Delhi-NCR's Pollution Predicament

On 7 November 2023, air quality in Delhi was still classified as "severe," according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The day before, the city's air pollution levels were seven or eight times above acceptable limits. Delhi's authorities have responded to this grave situation by taking several steps to defuse the situation. The odd-even car rationing system will reappear from 13 November to 20 November.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) values for several parts of Delhi were concerningly high on the morning of 7 November: 432 for Anand Vihar, 437 for RK Puram, 439 for Punjabi Bagh, and 410 for New Moti Bagh.

As for Gurugram, the AQI measurement of 399 in Sector 51 at 6 a.m. indicated a modest improvement in the air quality, although it was still classified as "poor." Gurugram schools have also been told to carry on with online coursework in response to these circumstances, ensuring pupils' education is not disrupted.