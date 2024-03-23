March and Sunil Gavaskar: The Legendary Cricketer Who Challenged Discrimination

(This is part two of a four-part 'March' series that revisits significant historical events and policies, and how the lessons learned from them continue to be of relevance in present-day politics and society. Read part one here.)

The sporting arena is tailor-made to create legends. From Jesse Owens to Muhammed Ali to Martina Navratilova to Michael Phelps to Carl Lewis to Michael Jordan to Serena Williams to Usain Bolt to Pele to Lionel Messi to…it would take a book to name all of them.

In India, the most popular sport happens to be cricket. So, while there have been legends like Dhyan Chand, Vijay Amritraj, Viswanathan Anand and (now) Neeraj Chopra that India celebrates, it is cricketing icons who dominate the field of sporting legends in India.