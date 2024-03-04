Iyer Had Played Ranji Trophy, Not Like He Refused To Play at All: Sunil Gavaskar

Legendary India batter Sunil Gavaskar has come out in defence of Shreyas Iyer after the right-handed batter was denied a central contract for the 2023/24 season by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), pointing out that he had featured in the Ranji Trophy before the ongoing Test series against England began.

On 28 February, Iyer and Kishan were not included in the 30-member BCCI Central Contracts list running from 1 October 2023 to 30 September 2024, with the governing body saying the duo were not recommended for the annual retainership. In the previous season, Iyer held a Grade B contract, while Kishan had a Grade C contract.