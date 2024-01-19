ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

WebQoof Recap: Around Ram Mandir, Sachin Tendulkar’s Deepfake Video & More

Here are some pieces of misinformation that went viral this week.

Team Webqoof
Published
WebQoof
3 min read
From misinformation around Ayodhya's Ram Temple, a deepfake video of cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and Union Minister Smriti Irani, here are the top five pieces of misinformation that we debunked this week.

1. New ₹500 Notes Feature Ram Mandir and Lord Rama? No, Image Is Fabricated!

Several social media posts showing two photos of ₹500 banknotes with images of Lord Rama, the Ram Temple and a bow and arrow in place of Mahatma Gandhi, the Red Fort and a pair of glasses, respectively are being shared on social media platforms.

Those sharing claimed that it shows new banknotes that will be issued on 22 January - the date for the temple's concentration ceremony.

However, the image is altered.

  • The original post by an X user, who is the creator of the viral image, clarified that the image was edited.

  • We also contacted the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) spokesperson who dismissed the claim.

    You can find our fact-check here.

2. Did Saudi Civic Authorities Clean Madinah Street After Smriti Irani’s Visit? No!

A video is circulating on social media claiming that the streets near Al Masjid-al-Nabawi in Madinah, Saudi Arabia, were reportedly cleaned after a visit by Union Minister of Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani.

An archive can be seen here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

However, this claim is misleading.

  • We found multiple old videos that show the regular cleaning of the streets of Madinah, and these videos are not connected to Irani's visit.

  • Additionally, we did not find any news reports confirming that the streets were cleaned following Irani's visit.

Read the full story here.

3. Misleading Ads For 'Prasad Home Delivery' Viral Ahead of Ram Mandir Consecration

The internet has been buzzing with advertisements from companies like 'Khadi Organic' and 'Mandir Darshan', claiming to offer home delivery of 'Prasad' (a devotional offering made to a god) from the upcoming Ram Temple's inauguration ceremony or Prana Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony scheduled for 22 January.

Even news organisations have published stories about this.

The Ram Mandir Trust has not made any announcements about the home delivery of prasad. 

(Altered by The Quint) 

But, these claims are untrue.

  • We visited the official website of the 'Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra', a trust associated with Ayodhya's Ram Temple, but we did not come across any information about the distribution of 'prasad' across India via e-commerce websites.

  • Additionally, we also found no such announcement on the trust's official X (formerly Twitter) handle.

Read the full story here.

4. This Video of Sachin Tendulkar 'Endorsing an Online Game' is a Deepfake!

A video purportedly showing former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar endorsing an online game, Skyward Aviator Quest, is being shared on the internet.

However, this video is a deepfake and has been digitally altered to show that Tendulkar is talking about this game. Tendulkar took to his official X account to clarify that this video is a deepfake.

Read our story here.

5. No, Ram Temple Is Not Being Built Away From the Demolition Site of Babri Masjid

A Google Maps screenshot circulating online claims that the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is being constructed at a location away from where the Babri Masjid was demolished.

The image is being shared to falsely claim that the Ram temple is being built far away from the Babri Masjid demolition site in Ayodhya. 

(Altered by The Quint) 

But, this claim is false.The indicated location in the image depicts one Babar Masjid and not the Babri Masjid.

Moreover, the location indicated as the 'Babar Masjid' is in fact a temple known as the 'Shri Sita Ram Mandir'.

The Quint also reached out to a Waqf sub-committee member who dismissed the viral claim.

Read our fact-check here.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  Ram Mandir   Webqoof   WebQoof Recap 

