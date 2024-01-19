WebQoof Recap: Around Ram Mandir, Sachin Tendulkar’s Deepfake Video & More

From misinformation around Ayodhya's Ram Temple, a deepfake video of cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and Union Minister Smriti Irani, here are the top five pieces of misinformation that we debunked this week.
1. New ₹500 Notes Feature Ram Mandir and Lord Rama? No, Image Is Fabricated!
Several social media posts showing two photos of ₹500 banknotes with images of Lord Rama, the Ram Temple and a bow and arrow in place of Mahatma Gandhi, the Red Fort and a pair of glasses, respectively are being shared on social media platforms.
Those sharing claimed that it shows new banknotes that will be issued on 22 January - the date for the temple's concentration ceremony.
2. Did Saudi Civic Authorities Clean Madinah Street After Smriti Irani’s Visit? No!
A video is circulating on social media claiming that the streets near Al Masjid-al-Nabawi in Madinah, Saudi Arabia, were reportedly cleaned after a visit by Union Minister of Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani.
However, this claim is misleading.
We found multiple old videos that show the regular cleaning of the streets of Madinah, and these videos are not connected to Irani's visit.
Additionally, we did not find any news reports confirming that the streets were cleaned following Irani's visit.
3. Misleading Ads For 'Prasad Home Delivery' Viral Ahead of Ram Mandir Consecration
The internet has been buzzing with advertisements from companies like 'Khadi Organic' and 'Mandir Darshan', claiming to offer home delivery of 'Prasad' (a devotional offering made to a god) from the upcoming Ram Temple's inauguration ceremony or Prana Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony scheduled for 22 January.
Even news organisations have published stories about this.
But, these claims are untrue.
We visited the official website of the 'Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra', a trust associated with Ayodhya's Ram Temple, but we did not come across any information about the distribution of 'prasad' across India via e-commerce websites.
Additionally, we also found no such announcement on the trust's official X (formerly Twitter) handle.
4. This Video of Sachin Tendulkar 'Endorsing an Online Game' is a Deepfake!
A video purportedly showing former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar endorsing an online game, Skyward Aviator Quest, is being shared on the internet.
5. No, Ram Temple Is Not Being Built Away From the Demolition Site of Babri Masjid
A Google Maps screenshot circulating online claims that the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is being constructed at a location away from where the Babri Masjid was demolished.
But, this claim is false.The indicated location in the image depicts one Babar Masjid and not the Babri Masjid.
Moreover, the location indicated as the 'Babar Masjid' is in fact a temple known as the 'Shri Sita Ram Mandir'.
The Quint also reached out to a Waqf sub-committee member who dismissed the viral claim.
