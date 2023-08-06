Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

Congress leader P Chidambaram, in his piece for The Indian Express, zeroes in on three bills that were passed in the Monsoon Session of Parliament, demonstrating how they are examples of "using parliamentary legislation to impose a centralised and authoritarian model of government." Specifically, he criticises The Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, The Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, and The GNCTD (Amendment) Bill as legislative excesses "that must be undone in the future."