Majority Rule and Sectarian Government: Manipur Reveals the Cracks in Our System

The parliamentary system makes this even worse when it gives the leader of the majority a free hand in picking ministers, for this often creates a sectarian government. The Chief Minister of Manipur is a Meitei, and he handpicked loyalists and cronies as ministers. His administration became so authoritarian that nine Meitei MLAs – eight from the BJP itself – went to the Prime Minister in June 2023 to caution that the “public has lost complete faith in the present state government.”

But an Indian parliamentary government, no matter how sectarian or partisan, can be held accountable only in the next general election. And of course, the majority in the legislature never wants to throw itself out of office.

This mixture of majority rule and a sectarian government becomes lethal in a diverse democracy like India when a CM is handed all executive and legislative powers. Our parliamentary system creates winner-takes-all governments with all authority given to one individual.