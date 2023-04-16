Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

In light of the police encounter of Asad Ahmed, son of Uttar Pradesh politician Atiq Ahmed, on 13 April, Badri Narayan, in his piece for The Indian Express, writes that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has gained massive political capital through his crackdown on gangsters, and that his actions are seen as imperative to further UP's 'security' narrative.

The piece assumes more relevance with three men gunning down Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed late last night in the presence of the UP Police.