September, British India, and Poona Pact: The Gandhi vs. Ambedkar Thriller

The entire episode unfolded like a thriller.

During the meetings organised in 1931 in London to discuss and debate political representation for “native” Indians in elected bodies, Gandhi and Ambedkar vehemently disagreed and clashed frequently. While Gandhi had agreed to the idea of separate electorates for Muslims and Sikhs, he was dead set against separate electorates for untouchables, which Ambedkar insisted was a political right that could no longer be denied to “depressed classes” who had been opposed for centuries by caste Hindus.

The matter ended in a stalemate. In August 1932, the Imperial British government announced separate electorates for Dalits for a period of 20 years to begin with. Gandhi was in Yerwada jail a the time. He promptly despatched a letter to Ramsey McDonald, the prime minister of Great Britain signalling his implacable opposition to the decision. He demanded the decision be revoked failing which he would go on a fast unto death. He concluded the August 20, 1932 letter by saying:

It may be that my judgment is warped and that I am wholly in error in regarding separate electorates for the depressed classes as harmful to them or Hinduism. If so, I am not likely to be in the right with reference to other parts of my philosophy of life. In that case, my death by fasting will be at once a penance for my error and a lifting of a weight from off those numberless men and women who have a child-like faith in my wisdom. Whereas if my judgment is right, as I have little doubt it is, the contemplated step is but a due fulfillment of the scheme of life which I have tried for more than a quarter of a century apparently not without considerable success.