Satyapal Malik’s Modi Expose: A Victim or a Volunteer in BJP’s Kashmir Politics?

The revelations that the former J&K Governor Satyapal Malik has made during an interview with journalist Karan Thapar are nothing short of seismic. They are going to reverberate long after even the controversy has died down.

Three major contentious points will now be subject to intense debates and scrutiny for days to come. First, the Pulwama attack came allegedly as a consequence of the negligence of a scale so astronomical that it is impossible that the top officials in the security establishment may not have been aware of it.

Second, the very senior stakeholders in the region, including some top functionaries in the previous government were allegedly part of the shady business deals involving kickbacks in anticipation of undue favours from the government. And lastly, and also literally the earth-shattering one, is that the J&K State’s consent, upon which hinged the very revocation of Article 370, was obtained in a manner that was not in keeping with the legal propriety.