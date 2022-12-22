Amit Malviya's Claim About Cong Leader Tying Rahul Gandhi's Shoelace is False!
In a video shot from another angle, Singh can be seen bending down to tie his own shoelace.
A video showing former Union Minister Jitendra Singh bending in front of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is being shared to claim that it shows Singh tying Gandhi's shoelaces while the Bharat Jodo Yatra was crossing Rajasthan's Alwar.
The claim has been shared by:
Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) National Head of Information and Technology Department, Amit Malviya.
BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga.
National General Secretary, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, Rohit Chahal.
Rajasthan Congress leader Jaswant Gurjar shared a video with us that showed Singh bending down to tie his shoelace. This video was also shared by several other journalists on Twitter.
This was also shared by Congress' Supriya Shrinate.
Singh has also clarified and said, "Rahul ji called me from behind and said my laces are untied, and I might fall. After I noticed it, I requested Rahul ji to wait as the crowd behind him was huge. I tied my laces and walked ahead."
How did we find this out?: We contacted Rajasthan Congress leader Jaswant Gurjar, who shared the same video, albeit from a different angle, with us.
Then a keyword search led us to a tweet by a News18 journalist, Arun Kumar Singh, where he, too, shared the same video.
Independent journalist Ranvijay Singh shared a picture in which Singh's untied shoelace could be seen.
Jitendra Singh clarifies: In a video posted on Congress party's official Twitter handle, Singh could be heard categorically denying tying Gandhi's shoelaces. He further mentions that the shoes that Gandhi was wearing did not have shoelaces.
Conclusion: A video from Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra is being shared to falsely claim that former Union Minister Jitendra Singh was seen tying Rahul Gandhi's shoelace.
