Amit Malviya's Claim About Cong Leader Tying Rahul Gandhi's Shoelace is False!

In a video shot from another angle, Singh can be seen bending down to tie his own shoelace.

Abhishek Anand
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
i

A video showing former Union Minister Jitendra Singh bending in front of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is being shared to claim that it shows Singh tying Gandhi's shoelaces while the Bharat Jodo Yatra was crossing Rajasthan's Alwar.

The claim has been shared by:

(Swipe right to view all the claims)

  • <div class="paragraphs"><p>An archive of the post can be found <a href="https://archive.is/Hs20b" rel="nofollow">here</a>.</p></div>

    An archive of the post can be found here.

    (Source: Twitter/Screenshot)

  • <div class="paragraphs"><p>An archive of the post can be found <a href="https://archive.is/8pEtD" rel="nofollow"><a href="https://archive.is/8pEtD" rel="nofollow">here</a></a>.</p></div>

    An archive of the post can be found here.

    (Source: Twitter/Screenshot)

  • <div class="paragraphs"><p>An archive of the post can be found <a href="https://archive.is/0RPgC" rel="nofollow">here</a>.</p></div>

    An archive of the post can be found here.

    (Source: Twitter/Screenshot)

(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

Are these claims true?: No, Singh was tying his own shoelaces and not Gandhi's.

  • Rajasthan Congress leader Jaswant Gurjar shared a video with us that showed Singh bending down to tie his shoelace. This video was also shared by several other journalists on Twitter.

A portion of the video that shows Singh tying his laces.

(Source: Accessed by The Quint)

  • This was also shared by Congress' Supriya Shrinate.

  • Singh has also clarified and said, "Rahul ji called me from behind and said my laces are untied, and I might fall. After I noticed it, I requested Rahul ji to wait as the crowd behind him was huge. I tied my laces and walked ahead."

How did we find this out?: We contacted Rajasthan Congress leader Jaswant Gurjar, who shared the same video, albeit from a different angle, with us.

Then a keyword search led us to a tweet by a News18 journalist, Arun Kumar Singh, where he, too, shared the same video.

Independent journalist Ranvijay Singh shared a picture in which Singh's untied shoelace could be seen.

Jitendra Singh clarifies: In a video posted on Congress party's official Twitter handle, Singh could be heard categorically denying tying Gandhi's shoelaces. He further mentions that the shoes that Gandhi was wearing did not have shoelaces.

Conclusion: A video from Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra is being shared to falsely claim that former Union Minister Jitendra Singh was seen tying Rahul Gandhi's shoelace.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Topics:  Rahul Gandhi   Fact Check   Webqoof 

