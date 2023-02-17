'I'll Take a Call': CJI Chandrachud on Plea To Urgently List Article 370 Matter
The last time the petitions were listed was reportedly 2 March 2020.
Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud said that he will take a call on the urgent listing of petitions challenging the abrogation of special status of Jammu and Kashmir (under Article 370).
His remark came after the matter was brought up by senior advocate Raju Ramachandran before the Supreme Court on Friday, 17 February, according to LiveLaw.
Previously: In December 2022, the matter was mentioned before a bench comprising CJI Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha, and the CJI had said: “We will examine and give a date.”
In September 2022, then-CJI UU Lalit had said that “we will certainly list” the petitions after Dussehra vacations
The hearings in the matter had commenced before a five-judge bench in December 2019
The last time the petitions were listed was reportedly 2 March 2020, when the constitution bench had decided that there was no need to refer the matter to a larger bench
(With inputs from LiveLaw.)
