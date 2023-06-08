India, G20 & Mission SDG 16: How Civil Society Groups Help Promote Inclusivity

Civil20 India 2023, or C20, is one of the official Engagement Groups of the G20 that provides a platform for Civil Society Organisations (CSO) around the world to voice people’s aspirations to the world leaders during G20. It gives CSOs a forum to protect the agency of this sector, reflects the primary and common concerns affecting the people globally, and promotes social and economic development with the vision of leaving no one behind.

With more than 3.3 million CSOs in India, it is imperative to discuss their role in promoting peaceful and inclusive societies in India to accelerate its progress towards the 16th Sustainable Development Goal, or SDG 16.