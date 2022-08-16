Prime Minister Modi Says India Plans To Become A Developed Nation In 25 Years

During the Independence Day address on Monday, 15 August, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India has a goal of becoming a developed nation within 25 years as long as the right policies to support domestic production in power, defence and digital technology are in place.

Modi urged the youth to "aim big" and give their best years for the country's goal, while addressing the nation from the Red Fort in New Delhi, which was built in the 17th century.

At present the World Bank categorises India as a lower-middle income economy which is designated for countries that have a gross national income per capita of between $1,086 and $4,255, as per reports by Reuters.

On the other hand, developed nations such as the United States have a per capita GNP of $13,205 or higher.