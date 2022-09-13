India to Assume G20 Presidency in December, Leaders' Summit Due Next September

India is all set to assume the presidency of the Group of Twenty or G20 for one year from 1 December 2022, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday, 13 September, in a press release.

The G20 Leaders’ Summit, which is expected to be attended by the heads of states, is scheduled to be held on 9 and 10 September 2023 in New Delhi.

The G20 is an inter-governmental forum of the world’s major economies and comprises 19 countries (Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, UK, USA) and the European Union (EU).