Rajouri Encounter: Must the Culture of Indian Military Combat Be Glorified?

As an example, a by-birth Dogra Rajput like Captain Gurbachan Singh Salaria, PVC, wore the rakishly angled Tirchi Topi of the Gorkha Regiment with much pride as a Gorkha Rifles officer. To earn that sacred trust and loyalty of his Gorkha troops, he had to lead from the from, literally and figuratively, always.

In a UN operation in Congo, Captain Salaria himself led a daring hand-to-hand Khukri assault screaming Ayo Gorkhali (Here comes the Gorkha!) – completely outnumbered and with a plausible opportunity to retreat, Captain Salaria chose instead to fight ahead and killed 40 belligerents, before getting shot twice and getting martyred in the battlefield.

Was such disregard to personal safety, foolhardy? Or was it misplaced bravado and braggadocio?

Purely from militaristic objectives, Capt Salaria’s small band of Gorkhas had not just routed, but completely demoralised the enemy, thereby saving the imminent encirclement of the UN Headquarters.