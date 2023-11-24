Rajouri Gunfight: Changing Dynamics in Jammu's Security-related Casualties

Five soldiers including two Army Captains were killed in a gunfight on Thursday, 23 November, near the Bazimal area of the heavily forested Kalakote region of Rajouri district close to the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).

The gun battle appears to be a reprise of a trend that’s been noticeable over the past two to three years, as the theatre of high-visibility attacks shifts away from the Kashmir Valley, and opens amidst the craggy, forested hillside terrain of Jammu, where militants are taking advantage of the thick green cover, and the area’s jagged topography.