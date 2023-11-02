Will Gehlot’s Stamp on Congress’ Mixed Bag Sway Voters in Rajasthan in Favour?

While the buzz earlier was that around 50 sitting MLAs facing strong anti-incumbency in the surveys of poll strategist Sunil Kanugolu would be dumped, the lists show that Gehlot’s 'sitting-gating’ formula for MLAs is getting precedence.

Besides tickets for his loyalists, Gehlot’s clout is visible in the dropping of two of his most vocal critics though both were sitting MLAs. Among the six Congress legislators dropped in the current lists, two have been bitter Gehlot critics in the recent years: Bharat Singh, who wrote countless sharp letters to Gehlot, especially slamming corruption in the last five years, has been replaced by Bhanu Pratap Singh on the Sangod seat.

A former cabinet minister under Gehlot, Singh is known as a highly ethical, no-nonsense leader. Also, Khiladi Lal Bairwa, possibly the most outspoken among Pilot camp MLAs, has been dropped from the Basedi constituency though he was the Chairman of the state SC Commission. Bairwa was quick to slam the move as a "strange prize for saving the government.”