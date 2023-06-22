Preserving the Frozen Legacy: Policy Action for Hindu Kush Himalayan Region

3. Ecosystem Resilience: The intricate web of ecosystems in the HKH region is facing unprecedented challenges. As the cryosphere shrinks, it triggers a domino effect on ecosystems and the species they support. Understanding these complex interlinkages is essential for designing effective interventions and bolstering ecosystem resilience. Increased investment in scientific research is urgently needed to unravel the intricate connections between climate change, cryospheric changes, ecosystems, and society. By enhancing our understanding, we can develop targeted strategies to protect biodiversity, restore habitats, and ensure the continued provision of vital ecosystem services.

4. Regional Cooperation: The HKH region is a shared global asset, referred to as the "Water Tower of Asia," as it provides water and ecosystem services to a quarter of humanity. Preserving this shared heritage necessitates strong regional cooperation. By fostering collaboration among nations, sharing knowledge, and pooling resources, we can tackle the transboundary challenges posed by cryospheric changes. The implementation of the HKH Call to Action, alongside South-South cooperation, offers promising avenues for collective action. Together, we can champion sustainable mountain environments and uplift the livelihoods of millions.

5. Inclusive Adaptation Policies: As we respond to the changing cryosphere, it is vital to prioritize social and environmental justice principles. Vulnerable and marginalized communities in the HKH region face disproportionate risks and must be at the centre of adaptation policies. Safeguarding their non-economic assets, such as cultural heritage and spiritual beliefs, is critical for societal well-being. By incorporating inclusive approaches into policy frameworks, we can ensure that adaptation efforts are equitable, empowering, and responsive to the needs and aspirations of all.

(Anjal Prakash is a Clinical Associate Professor (Research) and Research Director- at the Bharti Institute of Public Policy at ISB. He contributes to IPCC reports.)