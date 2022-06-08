Antarctica’s Riskiest Glacier Is Under Assault From Below and Losing Its Grip

But now, as the surrounding air and ocean warm, areas of the Antarctic ice sheet that had been stable for thousands of years are breaking, thinning, melting, or in some cases collapsing in a heap.

As these edges of the ice react, they send a powerful reminder: If even a small part of the ice sheet were to completely crumble into the sea, the impact for the world’s coasts would be severe.

Like many geoscientists, I think about how the Earth looks below the part that we can see. For Antarctica, that means thinking about the landscape below the ice.

What does the buried continent look like – and how does that rocky basement shape the future of the ice in a warming world?