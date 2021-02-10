Visuals From Nepal Viral as ‘Glacier Burst in Uttarakhand’

Clearly, the viral video cannot be of the glacier burst in Uttarakhand, as its existence precedes the incident, which took place on 7 February.

Further, we found a report by London-based Newsflare on MSN, carrying similar visuals. It stated that the avalanche took place on 11 January at the Kapuche Glacier Lake in Parche, Nepal, which is the “lowest glacier lake in the world at 2,546 metres above sea level.”

A news bulletin on The Weather Channel also carried similar visuals stating that an avalanche in Nepal was caught on camera.