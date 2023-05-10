Imran Khan Arrest Live: Former PM To Be Presented at Islamabad Police HQ Today

Meanwhile, broadband, mobile internet, and major special media platforms are inaccessible across Pakistan, as authorities continue to restrict access.

Citizens reported being unable to access Facebook and Twitter on Wednesday morning while mobile data was also down.

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority said that it had suspended mobile broadband across the country after being instructed by Pakistan's interior ministry.

Netblocks, an organisation tracking internet outages, said that access to Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube was restricted across the country after Khan's arrest and added that it had observed "total internet shutdowns" in sone regions of Pakistan.