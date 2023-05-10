Imran Khan Arrest Live: Former PM To Be Presented at Islamabad Police HQ Today

A day after former Pakistan Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan was arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust Case, his party alleged that Khan will be presented at Islamabad Police Line Headquarters.
Following his arrest, a video was posted to the party's YouTube channel, where Khan said, "Till the time these words of mine reach you, I will be arrested in a baseless case. This shows that fundamental rights and democracy in Pakistan have been buried".
Several regions of Pakistan erupted into violence after the Imran Khan was taken into custody and several demonstrations have been planned for Wednesday as well, the PTI said.
After news of Khan's arrest spread, Islamabad saw massive protests and demonstrations, injuring five police officers in the process.
The police also imposed Section 144 in Islamabad following PTI chairman's arrest and warned of action in case of any violations.
Images shared on Twitter showed PTI supporters gathered outside the Pakistan Frontier Corps' headquarters in Peshawar during a protest.
The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority said that it had suspended mobile broadband across the country after being instructed by Pakistan's interior ministry.
Supporters of Khan's PTI have staged a protest outside the have High Commission for Pakistan in London and Canada.
‘Was Raided Twice Last Night’: PTI Leader Azhar Mashwani
Focal Person (Social Media) to former Pakistan PM and PTI Chairman Imran Khan, Azhar Mashwani, tweeted and claimed that people in plain clothes and Counter-Terrorism department uniforms raided his home last night.
Shahbaz Sharif's 'Warning' to Imran Khan
Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has warned Khan not to disrupt the legal and political system in Pakistan and tweeted, "Imran Niazi's act of routinely maligning and threatening Pakistan Army and Intelligence Agency for the sake of petty political gains is highly condemnable.
"His leveling of allegations without any proof against Gen Faisal Naseer and officers of our Intelligence Agency cannot be allowed and will not be tolerated," the PM added.
Broadband, Major Social Media Remain Inaccessible
Meanwhile, broadband, mobile internet, and major special media platforms are inaccessible across Pakistan, as authorities continue to restrict access.
Citizens reported being unable to access Facebook and Twitter on Wednesday morning while mobile data was also down.
Netblocks, an organisation tracking internet outages, said that access to Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube was restricted across the country after Khan's arrest and added that it had observed "total internet shutdowns" in sone regions of Pakistan.
PTI's Top Brass 'Fighting' to Visit, Release Imran Khan
PTI’s Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the party's top brass is in Islamabad and is "fighting” to visit the former PM to have him released from “this illegal abduction."
“We continue to call @PTIofficial family workers, supporters, and the people of Pakistan onto the streets for peaceful protest against this unconstitutional behaviour. No one, absolutely no one, should be allowed to ride roughshod over the law,” Qureshi said.
Qureshi said that protests would take place across the country and urged supporters to remain peaceful.