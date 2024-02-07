'God Save Pakistan’: The Role of the US and the Army Behind the Next Government

Jamil Dehlavi’s 1992 film Immaculate Conception has a eunuch called Shahzada who ascribes the survival of Pakistan to three elements ie, Allah, America, and the army. History validates that varied degrees of permutation and combination of these three elements have decided the sovereign fate, especially as to who will rule, overtly or covertly.

Currently, the Real McCoy in Pakistan is General Syed Asim Munir who ticks all three boxes – The professional soldier (only 'Sword of Honour’ to reach the top job), prefixing his name with 'Syed’ (honorific title afforded to direct descendants of the Holy Prophet), and with a rare Hafiz status (someone who has memorised the Quran).

The religious but reticent general is also seemingly practical as he has gone about re-stitching ties with the United States of America, recognising the utility of American support in facilitating life-sustaining support (via direct aid, trade, or even leverage with multilateral bodies like the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank).