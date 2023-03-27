Amid Acute Lack of Funds, Should Pakistan Cut Back Extravagant Defence Spending?

"Let me assure you that nobody is going to compromise anything on the nuclear or the missile programme of Pakistan... Nobody has any right to tell Pakistan what range of missiles it can have and what nuclear weapons it can have. We have to have our own deterrence...We represent the people of Pakistan...and we have to guard our national interests."

This was how Pakistani Finance Minister Ishaq Dar was responding in the Parliament to the Opposition demanding an account of some rumours that had circulated over the past few days – that is, that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) would ask Pakistan to reduce its defence spending in general and its nuclear programme in particular.

These rumours have also been officially denied by the IMF itself, who declared recently: “There is absolutely no truth to this or any insinuated link between the past or current IMF supported programme and decision by any Pakistani government over its nuclear programme," but nonetheless have cast a shadow over the troubled issue of yet another financing (the thirteenth) requested by Islamabad to get out of imminent bankruptcy.