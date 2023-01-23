Murders & Mafia: Is Italy’s Matteo Messina Denaro Thriller Yet To Reach Climax?

Could be a movie, but it is not. A huge portrait, a painting depicting Marlon Brando in his Don Vito Corelone's role. A man wearing expensive shirts and even more expensive watches, driven around in expensive cars by an old childhood friend who now swears he did not know who his passenger was.

A middle-aged caring and kind gentleman always nice to his chemotherapy co-patients and to the hospital staff, sending them every now and then, olive oil from Castelvetrano— his birth town.

Matteo Messina Denaro was the latest boss of the 'cupola'—the mafia highest ranks from 90s, to be still on the run for more than thirty years, hiding in full sight and living in his birthplace while police searched for him everywhere in the world.