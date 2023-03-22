US State Department Report: Human Rights Violation in Pakistan Has a China Nudge

“Significant human rights issues included credible reports of unlawful or arbitrary killings, including extrajudicial killings by the government or its agents; forced disappearance, torture, and cases of cruelty, inhumane or degrading treatment or punishment, harsh and life-threatening prison conditions, arbitrary detention, political prisoners, transnational repression against individuals in another country, arbitrary or unlawful interference with privacy."

The annual US State Department Report that rates the human rights situation, has a long list of violations referring to Pakistan and states the same remains a cause of concern.

The Report further reads, “Serious restrictions on free expression and media, including violence against journalists, unjustified arrests and disappearance, censorship, and criminal defamation laws, and those against blasphemy; on internet freedom, substantial interference with the freedom of peaceful assembly and association, including overly restrictive laws for the operation of non-governmental and civil society organisations; severe restrictions of religious freedom, of movement, serious government corruption; lack of investigation and accountability for gender-based violence; crimes or threats of violence targeting members of racial and ethnic minorities, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, or intersex persons; the existence or use of laws criminalizing consensual same-sex conduct between adults; restrictions on workers’ freedom of association, and worst forms of child labor."