Civilising the Savages – Bhadralok Edition

The polarising debate on the politics of pronunciation at a recently held Gayatri Chakravorty Spivak lecture on ‘WEB Du Bois and His Vision for Democracy’ at the Jawaharlal Nehru University broke the internet.

Here’s what transpired: Anshul Kumar, a student of Sociology, who described himself as the founding professor and chairperson of the Centre for Brahmin Studies, began to ask a question to Spivak after her lecture when the forum was opened for audience members.

On hearing him mispronounce Du Bois’s name, and him insisting on moving on from what he called 'trivialities' to the actual question, she shot his question down, and skirted past to the next person with a question.