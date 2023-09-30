Savitribai & Fatima’s Friendship: A Lesson in Solidarity That India Needs Today

It is said and quite rightly so, if you can read today, you thank Savitribai. If you can write today, you thank Savitribai. This piece is about Savitiribai Phule and Fatima Sheikh whose bond has stood the test of time and is a lesson in solidarity that India's citizens need today.

This article is based on the excerpts from: 'Savitribai Phule, Her Life, Her Relationships, Her Legacy' by author, Reeta Ramamurthy Gupta.

In the critical tug-of-war, where women and lower castes had no access to public spaces, let alone education, Savitribai Phule found her own voice and a voice of reason in Fatima.

Along with her husband, Jyotirao Phule, they lived in Poona, a traditional Brahmin stronghold and along with Fatima, they set up over 18 schools for girls and marginalised groups like Mahars, Mangs, Shudras and Atishudras.