'Jitni Abaadi, Utna Haq': Bihar Caste Survey Boosts Demand To Lift 50% Quota Cap

While the Scheduled Castes (SCs) and the Scheduled Tribes (STs) make for 19.65 percent and 1.68 percent of the population respectively, the survey also revealed that 15.52 percent of the state's population falls in the unreserved category.

These numbers led to Opposition leaders including Congress' Rahul Gandhi to raise a demand for 'jitni abaadi, utna haq', a rephrased version of Kanshi Ram's slogan calling for the rights of a community to be proportionate to its population. This demand has previously been raised by other 'Mandal-era' leaders such as Nitish Kumar and Lalu Yadav.