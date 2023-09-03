But there's also more nuance, says Chennai-based psychotherapist and public health researcher Sannuthi Suresh.

"In the first couple of sessions, we speak about what brings them to therapy, and what they seek from it. One doesn't have to directly ask someone what caste identity they possess. Sometimes they offer the information, and sometimes it comes up during the course of the conversations."

"But there are various levels of intersectionality. A woman who is facing gender and caste-based discrimination, a queer person facing intersectional discrimination stemming from their sexuality and caste. Also, even people who come from Dalit-Bahujan-Adivasi communities are not one coherent group. Each of these aspects come with the need for a deeper understanding," she says.