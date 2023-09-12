Fear of 'Caste War' & Mandal 2.0: Why RSS Changed Its Position on Reservation

Though it is inevitable that the change in the RSS' stand will be seen in the context of elections, Sangh insiders say it doesn't have anything to do with political calculations.

According to an RSS functionary in Karnataka, "There is an attempt to create a caste war by exploiting grievances. To prevent that war, we need to address these grievances".

Referring to a recent statement by DMK leader and actor Udhayanidhi Stalin criticising Sanatan Dharma due to the caste system, the functionary that these are attempts to polarise and shouldn't be taken lightly.

"Just because he made an extreme statement doesn't mean that no one will believe it. If there are people who can fall for it, we should identify and reach out to them," the functionary said.

There is a sense among sections of the RSS that Stalin's statement wasn't an isolated case or a faux pas and needs to be seen in the context of other statements like the ones made by Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya and the caste census demand by Opposition parties.

There is a belief in the Sangh camp that the Opposition is preparing the ground for 'Mandal 2.0'.

There is also a practical acknowledgement that internal contradictions can't all be papered over in the name of Hindu unity, they would need to be addressed.

"We cannot ignore aspirations of communities. We also can't ignore that there may be genuine grievances. We need to find a way by which no one's interests are compromised," an RSS-aligned academic told The Quint.

What the RSS seems to be coming around to is to accept reservations but tweak them in a way that prevents caste based mobilisation.