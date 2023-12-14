Indira-RSS Talks to Vajpayee's Nuke Flip-Flops: Unknown Facts About India's PMs

The RSS bit, I think, was part of her 'Hinduisation'. Because during the Emergency, due to the forced sterilisations, they had lost the support of Muslims and that reflected in the 1977 elections. But the RSS had tried everything...the RSS chief had written several letters to her about people being in jail. She did not reply.

They then took the help of Vinoba Bhave and got to Sanjay Gandhi. Kapil Mohan and a few others also played a very stellar role in this.

But just before the elections, she sent them a message 'The Sangh should stay away from the elections'. But the RSS leadership replied that it was already too late and that we have already committed support to the Janata Party. Then she was routed.

But between 1977-80, she was quietly in touch with them. She credited some of her 1980 success to the RSS' help.

In 1980, Sanjay Gandhi died and Rajiv Gandhi took over. She took him to meet Bhaurao Deoras, the brother of the RSS chief Balasaheb Deoras. He was looking after the political part of RSS' strategy as Balasaheb Deoras wasn't keeping well. There were three meetings between Rajiv Gandhi and Bhaurao Deoras and the two got on quite well.