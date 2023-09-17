KR Narayanan Was Living Proof a President Alone Can Bind a Nation and Govern Too

He wasn’t beholden to anyone but to his own conscience and to the only book that he considered holy ie, the Constitution of India. After all, he had held virtually all prestigious posts possible in politics, academics, and diplomacy. He had been the Vice President of India, Minister in the Central Cabinet, three times consecutive Lok Sabha Member of Parliament, Vice Chancellor of JNU, India’s Ambassador to USA, China, etc, hailed as the 'best diplomat of India’, etc – to then label him as India’s ‘First Dalit’ was true, but incredibly inadequate, as no one had a more accomplished and wholesome resume, before or after him.

Never one to personally invoke, encourage, or deny his 'Dalit’ identity in terms of symbolism – he instead chose far more meaningful ways of transformation by courageous articulations, even to the discomfiture of governments who would have preferred him to stay within the confines of ‘First Dalit’ symbolism, only. He spoke whenever he thought the constitutional spirit was knowingly or unknowingly sought to be diminished at the altar of partisan passions, by anyone.

KR Narayanan worked on the substantiveness of his constitutional duty, and not just on a political title or symbolism bestowed. He believed that as the ultimate authority of the ‘checks-and-balances’ matrix, he had a duty to sound cautionary notes (“within four walls of the constitution”) even to the detriment of drummed-up positivity that the dispensations favour for partisan reasons.

His speech on the 50th Golden Jubilee of Independence had trademark subtlety beyond the celebratory tone, that couldn’t be ignored, "Fifty years into our life in the Republic we find that justice – social, economic and political – remains an unrealized dream for millions of our fellow citizens. The benefits of our economic growth are yet to reach them.”

Later, addressing the nation on the eve of Republic Day, 25 January 2000, when there were murmurs to ‘revisit’ the Constitution, he sagely posited, “Today when there is so much talk about revising the Constitution or even writing a new Constitution, we have to consider whether it is the Constitution that has failed us or whether it is we who have failed the Constitution”.