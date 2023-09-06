Hence, they believe history will record the following. Who demonetised the currency overnight? Modi. Who repealed Article 370 of the Constitution and made Jammu & Kashmir a fully integrated part of India? Modi. Who paved the way for the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya by ensuring the removal of the last judicial hurdle? Modi.

Under whose rule did the Indian economy rise from a global rank of 10 (in 2014) to 5 (in 2023) ─ and is poised to become the third largest? Modi. Who made India the ‘Vishwaguru’ (Teacher of the World) by raising our country’s global power, profile, and prestige? Modi.

In the same sequence of achievements, the PM wants to add one more: Who alone had the guts to introduce ‘One Nation One Election’ (ONOE) ? Modi.