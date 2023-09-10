Bibek Debroy’s Call for a New Constitution Offers a Chance to Save Our Democracy

“We the People have to give ourselves a new Constitution,” wrote Bibek Debroy, Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council, in a recent article.

He was outlining what India needs to meet its aspiration of becoming a developed nation by 2047 and made clear that he was writing in his personal capacity. “For me,” he said, “the bedrock is the Constitution. Everything else follows.”

There is plenty of evidence that our Constitution is failing us and holding India back from its potential greatness. But instead of being applauded for speaking the truth, Debroy is being reviled.