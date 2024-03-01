Anti-Minority Trials: How Schools in Rajasthan Are Becoming BJP’s Hindutva Labs

The punishment of the teachers was prompted by the complaints of a Hindutva outfit named "Sarva Hindu Samaj" which submitted a memorandum to Education Minister Madan Dilawar during his visit to Kota’s Sangod block on 20 February. The group claims the three Muslim teachers were forcing Hindu students to offer namaz (prayer), convert to Islam, and were involved with some banned 'Jihadi outfits’.

Despite the outlandish accusations (which government teacher in a BJP-ruled state today would be silly enough to make Hindu students offer namaaz?), the minister’s response was swift and startling.

Based on the memorandum, Dilawar, known for his long and strong RSS connection, quickly ordered the suspension of two teachers – Firoz Khan and Mirza Mujahid – while disciplinary proceedings were initiated against a woman teacher Shabana who too was suspended two days later.

In a video message, Minister Dilawar soon claimed the "allegations are true.” His revealing remarks are worth quoting in detail.

Dilawar says: "In the Khajuri village, Sangod panchayat of Kota district, the religion of a girl in senior secondary school was mentioned as 'Islam’ in the transfer certificate, despite her being a Hindu. A conspiracy of religious conversion and 'Love Jihad’ is happening there. Hindu girls are being forced to offer namaz….As soon as this was brought to my notice, I decided to take strict action against the three teachers. I suspended two teachers - Firoz Khan and Mirza Mujahideen. Further action is being taken against one Shabana…I will take strict action against them after a detailed investigation. If needed, I will dismiss them.”